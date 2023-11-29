Maktoum bin Mohammed says nation’s martyrs placed its unity and accomplishments foremost

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, said that the nation’s martyrs exemplify profound loyalty and selfless sacrifice for the homeland. The ultimate sacrifice of martyrs reflects their unwavering commitment to defending the nation’s unity and securing its borders and accomplishments, His Highness said.



His Highness emphasised that it is for this reason that the UAE and its citizens come together to commemorate these heroes every year on 30 November. It is a thankful nation’s way of saluting the noble spirit and valour with which they dedicated their lives in its service, constantly ensuring its safety and upholding its pride and dignity.



Sheikh Maktoum said that on the occasion of Commemoration Day, people across the UAE renewed their pledge of allegiance to the nation led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates. The sacrifices of martyrs would always be etched in the nation’s history, His Highness said.



His Highness also paid tribute to serving members of the Armed Forces for their efforts and sacrifices in protecting the nation and safeguarding its accomplishments.



Sheikh Maktoum also expressed his gratitude to the parents and families of martyrs, acknowledging their role in instilling the values of loyalty and sacrifice in their children.







