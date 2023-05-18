Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai Authority

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, visited the headquarters of the Digital Dubai Authority.

During the visit, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed highlighted the importance of staying abreast of worldwide advancements in digital technologies to accelerate development across various fields. Additionally, he stressed the need to accelerate Dubai's digital transformation and leverage technology's potential to support the comprehensive development journey of Dubai and the UAE.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Maktoum was welcomed by Talal Belhoul Al Falasi and Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of the Authority. Al Mansoori provided Sheikh Maktoum with an overview of the Authority's strategic projects and initiatives, aimed at advancing digital transformation and positioning Dubai as the leading city globally in terms of providing residents and visitors with an exceptional quality of digital life.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum expressed admiration for the contributions of Emirati talents, applauding their efforts in enhancing and promoting the digital capabilities of Dubai and the UAE. “The competence and agility of Emirati professionals in accelerating the city’s digital transformation are a source of immense pride for all of us. They have demonstrated their capability and earned the trust placed in them by the leadership. We eagerly anticipate their continued contributions and efforts in supporting Dubai's ambitious future objectives,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of harnessing Dubai's resources, including national expertise, talented individuals, specialised experts from around the globe, robust infrastructure and flexible legislative frameworks. He stressed the significance of nurturing innovation, embracing creative ideas, being open to advanced global experiences and staying adaptable to change. “This commitment ensures that Dubai and the UAE continue to serve as a lasting and inspirational model for development and growth,” he said.

During the visit, Sheikh Maktoum met with a number of senior management officials at the Authority, and learned about major projects and initiatives being implemented in the fields of digital government, data, cybersecurity and smart cities.

Al Mansoori expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Maktoum for his continuous support and encouragement for the Authority and its staff. He also thanked the leadership for their keenness to follow up on the progress made in Dubai’s digital transformation journey.

Sheikh Maktoum received a comprehensive briefing on several key projects and services, including the Dubai Dashboard project. The project is an analytical tool that provides decision-makers with essential information about the city, including crucial regional and global events and their potential implications, particularly on the economy. This invaluable resource aids in making informed decisions and taking the appropriate actions based on accurate and up-to-date data.

He also reviewed the Digital Balance initiative and the Dubai Transactions Index, among other projects and services.

The Digital Dubai Authority encompasses the expertise of four government entities, namely Dubai Electronic Security Centre, Dubai Statistics Centre, Dubai Data Establishment, and Smart Dubai Government Establishment. This integration ensures the collaboration of these entities in achieving the leadership’s visionary goal of making Dubai a global digital capital.

