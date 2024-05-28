Mansoor bin Mohammed attends Arab Media Award ceremony

His Highness: By recognising and honouring exceptional media professionals, the award seeks to inspire the entire Arab media industry to strive for excellence and innovation

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, today attended the 23rd edition of the Arab Media Award (AMA) ceremony, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The event, held on the opening day of the 22nd Arab Media Forum (AMF), organised as part of the Arab Media Summit, was organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC), the representative of the General Secretariat of the Award.



Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of The Executive Council of Dubai attended the event.



His Highness Sheikh Mansoor congratulated the winners of the Arab Media Award, applauding their outstanding contributions to excellence and innovation. He encouraged them to continue their exceptional creative work, producing high quality content that serves society and celebrates its achievementsز



He highlighted that the ultimate aim of the award is to empower Arab society, enabling it to play a leading role in shaping global sustainable development. By recognising and honouring exceptional media professionals, the award seeks to inspire the entire Arab media industry to strive for excellence and innovation, creating a vibrant and dynamic media that contributes positively to social and economic growth.



His Highness also pointed out that the media has a critical role in educating the public, fostering dialogue, and bridging cultural divides. He called on the winners to use their platforms to champion truth, integrity and professional excellence. In doing so, they not only uphold the values of journalism but also drive forward the aspirations of the Arab world, making it a key player in the world’s progress, he added.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed presented the award for the Media Personality of the Year to Lebanese author and journalist, Samir Atallah in recognition of his tremendous contributions to Lebanese media.



His Highness also honoured the Tunisian writer Abdul Latif Al-Zubaidi from the UAE newspaper Al-Khaleej with the Best Columnist award. This award was given in recognition of his intellectual contributions, which have enriched the Arab press with numerous articles and ideas.

Sheikh Mansoor also posthumously honoured the late Lebanese journalist Giselle Khoury with the Special Recognition award. This accolade celebrates her illustrious career, during which she made significant contributions to Arab media. Giselle Khoury left a lasting impact through her numerous programmes on prominent international news channels, including Al-Mashhad on BBC and With Giselle on Sky News Arabia, which marked her final appearance on screen.



Diaa Rashwan, Chairman of the AMA Board, extended his congratulations to the award winners. He emphasised the board's commitment to celebrating excellence and outstanding achievements in media with the goal of fostering excellence within the industry.



Rashwan highlighted that the Arab Media Award not only celebrates individual and collective accomplishments but also fosters a culture of excellence in the industry. By honouring those who have set high standards and made significant contributions, the board aims to inspire others to pursue innovation, integrity, and excellence in their work.



Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, congratulated all the winners and emphasised the award's growing profile as a platform for celebrating excellence in Arab media. She said that the steadfast support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been instrumental in enhancing the stature of the award.



Al Marri also praised the dedication of the award's board of directors, comprised of prominent Emirati and Arab media personalities. Their efforts have ensured a rigorous selection process and high standards, which is reflected in the substantial number and quality of submissions received annually across various categories, she added. The Arab Media Award is an expression of Dubai’s commitment to fostering a dynamic, innovative, and ethically driven media environment in the region, she added.



Winners in the Arab Journalism category:

• Political Journalism: Ali AlSarai from Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

• Investigative Reporting: Sahar Al-Maliji from Al-Masri Alyoum newspaper.

• Economic Journalism: Ossama Al-Saeed, Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

• Children’s Media: Al-Arabi Al-Sagher Magazine.



Winners in the Digital Media category:

• Best News Platform: Cairo 24

• Best Economic Platform: Mubasher Info

• Best Sports Platform: Sport 360



Winners in the TV category:

• Best Economic Programme: ‘Kalam Aswaq’ (Market Talks), aired on CNBC Arabia.

• Best Social Programme: ‘Liwan’, broadcast on the Rotana Khalijiah

• Best Cultural Programme: ‘Durob’, broadcast on Dubai Media channels

• Best Sports Programme: ‘Malaab On’, broadcast on On-Time Sport channel

• Best Documentary: ‘In front of the scenes... salt on a wound’ on Al-Sharq TV.





