Mansoor bin Mohammed attends mass wedding ceremony

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, attended a mass wedding ceremony of 50 young couples in Dubai.



The event was organised by the UAE Ministry of Community Development, and supported by prominent Emirati businessman, Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor, Founder and Chairman of the Al Habtoor Group. The ceremony, which took place at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, reflects the leadership’s commitment to enhancing social unity and providing financial assistance to young UAE citizens who are getting married.



His Highness extended his congratulations to the newlyweds and his best wishes for a prosperous life. He underscored the social significance of such mass wedding ceremonies emphasising how they serve to promote harmony in the local community.



Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor also congratulated the newlyweds and expressed his happiness at being able to share in their celebration.

The wedding ceremony was attended by His Excellency Nasser Ismail, Assistant Undersecretary of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Community Development, Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor, Rashid Khalaf Al Habtoor, a number of senior officials, families of the newlyweds and other guests.



The mass wedding was organised further to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the UAE Ministry of Community Development and the Al Habtoor Group, aimed at supporting young Emirati couples. The strategic partnership reflects the Group’s commitment to upholding corporate social responsibility.



The Ministry of Community Development invites Emirati youth to visit its website at https://www.mocd.gov.ae/ to check their eligibility for participating in these year-round programmes.







Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.