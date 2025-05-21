Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs meeting of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination

His Highness reviews efficiency of social and financial support initiatives meant for People of Determination across Dubai

His Highness: We are working to develop policies, legislation, and initiatives that ensure People of Determination are empowered to contribute to the development journey

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, chaired the committee’s first meeting of 2025.

The meeting, held at Al Jalila Children’s Development and Rehabilitation Center, was attended by members of the committee and representatives of relevant government entities. Following through on Executive Council Resolution No. (83) of 2024 instituting the committee and setting its mandate and aligning with efforts to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, discussions focused on building a more inclusive, equitable, and proactive social support system for People of Determination.

The meeting reviewed diverse aspects relating to financial and social support initiatives in place for People of Determination across Dubai, including disbursement mechanisms and priority focus areas for the upcoming period. These include caregiver support, provision of medical and assistive devices, support with school tuition fees, and adaptation of home environments to ensure dignity and independence.

Participating entities presented their proposals based on a comprehensive agenda covering healthcare, education, social inclusion, and infrastructure, within an integrated framework that aims to unify efforts and enhance real social impact.

Sheikh Mansoor emphasised: “Meetings of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination reaffirm our unwavering commitment to establishing an integrated system that guarantees the full rights of People of Determination and promotes their active participation in every sphere of life. The institution of the committee by a Decision of The Executive Council reflects the leadership’s vision of a more inclusive and just society. It also embodies the core objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which counts human wellbeing and empowerment foremost among its priorities.”

His Highness added: “In coordination with various relevant entities, we are working to develop policies, legislation, and initiatives that ensure People of Determination have access to high-quality services and are empowered to contribute to the development journey. Through this committee, we will continue building on our successes in this regard, further expanding community and institutional partnerships to deliver a tangible and sustainable impact that meets Dubai’s aspirations and reinforces its status as a leading global destination that welcomes and supports everyone, without exception.”

Field visit

His Highness also conducted a field visit to the Al Jalila Children’s Development and Rehabilitation Center, where he reviewed the rehabilitation, diagnostic, and treatment facilities offered. His Highness gave directives for renewed efforts to enhance the quality and efficiency of services and to ensure they fully served the needs of families and individuals. He also admired handicrafts crafted by students from the Sheikha Maitha bint Rashed Al Maktoum Center for People of Determination out of Hatta stone, highlighting the immense potential of People of Determination when provided with the right opportunities.

His Highness also visited the Emirates Down Syndrome Academy, an initiative of the Emirates Down Syndrome Association. The academy represents a pioneering model for social and professional inclusion that boosts the contribution of People of Determination to the community and the local economy.

The meeting was attended by members of the Higher Committee including His Excellency Eng. Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, His Excellency Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, His Excellency Abdulla bin Zayed Al Falasi, Her Excellency Aisha Abdullah Miran, His Excellency Dr. Alawi Sheikh Ali, His Excellency Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, and Majid Abdullah Al Usaimi.

The meeting concluded with renewed emphasis on the importance of unifying institutional efforts, continuously updating centralised databases, and expanding support for the most vulnerable groups. These efforts are in line with Dubai’s comprehensive vision of an inclusive and cohesive society and reflect the leadership’s aspirations to establish a global model of empowerment and social justice.

