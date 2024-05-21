Mansoor bin Mohammed honours graduates at 27th commencement ceremony of the American University in Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, today attended the 27th commencement ceremony of the American University in Dubai (AUD) and honoured the achievements of the Class of 2024.

HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed conferred degrees upon graduates of the University’s six academic schools.

The keynote address at this year’s commencement ceremony was delivered by Moaza Saeed Al Marri, Executive Director of the Director General’s Office at the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, and graduate of the university’s Bachelor in Fashion Design & Marketing, and Master of Business Administration programmes.

This year’s 317 graduates were joined by more than 3,000 invitees, representing the AUD Board of Governors, distinguished guests, faculty, staff, family and friends.

Welcoming the audience, His Excellency Bou Saab, AUD Executive Vice President, spoke of the importance of education in promoting mutual understanding and dialogue for the preservation and progress of society, and paid tribute to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his leadership in this domain.

Addressing the graduates, Al Marri reflected on her own experience at the university, saying, “Having been one of the recipients of AUD’s prestigious His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum scholarship is a privilege I do not bear lightly. It is a responsibility to give back to this land that has offered us so much. Today, in my current role within the government, I am blessed with the opportunity to give back to our community in a tangible and impactful manner.”

Inspiring the graduates to use their education to contribute to the advancement of Dubai, Al Marri further said: “Together, we have the opportunity to leave our mark on this vibrant city, shaping its future with our dedication and collective efforts. The UAE’s transformation serves as a beacon of inspiration; it’s proof that dreams, no matter how ambitious, can be realised.”

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering major, and recipient of the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum valedictorian scholarship, Thea Bechara, then took to the stage to deliver her address. Expressing her heartfelt thanks, Bechara said, “It is a privilege to represent such a talented and diverse group of individuals, each of whom has left a lasting mark on our school and community.”

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Bechara said: “We have taken on the challenges of university life growing brave, critical, and thoughtful. Now, we are ready to set forth confidently and embrace the unknown with open arms while staying true to ourselves. In a constantly changing world, our values will guide us through decisions and obstacles. Let us also carry with us the lessons we’ve learned, the friendships we’ve forged, and the memories we've created. Let us approach the future with optimism, curiosity, and an unwavering belief in our ability to shape our own destiny. Above all, let us never forget the power we possess to make a difference in the world. Each of us has the power to leave a lasting impact on others’ lives.”

AUD President, Dr. Lance de Masi, brought the ceremony to a close by paying tribute to the graduates as the symbol of sustainability for the future of society, equipped to adapt to change and empowered to combine advancing technology with humanity and imagination to create innovation for a better world.

