Mansoor bin Mohammed honours graduates at 28th commencement ceremony of AUD

- Mansoor bin Mohammed honours graduates at 28th commencement ceremony of the American University in Dubai

- 375 graduates representing 52 nationalities from across AUD’s 6 academic schools receive their degrees

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of UAE National Olympic Committee, today attended the 28th commencement ceremony of the American University in Dubai (AUD), held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, presenting the graduating Class of 2025 their degrees.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor honoured 375 graduates representing 52 nationalities from across AUD’s six academic schools. Amid the celebration of the university’s academic success and its growing reputation as a regional and international hub for excellence in higher education, it is notable that 25% of the students are Emirati nationals.

Addressing the gathering, His Excellency Elias Bou Saab, Executive Vice President of AUD, praised the university’s lasting impact in nurturing the next generation of changemakers and regional leaders.

HE Bou Saab said: “To the graduating class of 2025 – congratulations! You have persevered through a rapidly changing world, risen to every challenge, and done so with grace and grit. What makes this class especially close to our hearts is that among you are many graduates from our very own AUD staff family. So, class of 2025, take this moment in. You've earned it. You carry with you all the lessons, the late nights, the friendships, the failures, and the accomplishments. The world needs your energy, your ideas, your heart, your empathy and most importantly your humanity, now more than ever.”

He added: “At AUD, we've always been future oriented – not only keeping up with the pace of change but shaping it. We are always looking forward, supporting the bold vision of the UAE's leaders, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of The UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who are committed to innovation, progress, and the well-being of future generations. It is because of this commitment that AUD is launching pioneering academic programmes that are one of a kind in the region: an interdisciplinary programme that brings Artificial Intelligence and Business together supporting the extended need for Al across all industries from a technical but also application perspective.”

His Excellency also said: “AUD have also launched a cutting-edge Game Design and Development program in order to support the anticipated growth in the UAE gaming infrastructure through preparing future generations of gaming experts and by so providing the needed talent from within the UAE. And in addition to those two programs and in collaboration with the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, we are also proud to be developing a School of Medicine that supports the UAE's health vision and infrastructure. All these initiatives are a leap forward that aims at supporting the UAE and global vision in AI, innovation, and healthcare through building knowledge economies and healthy societies.”

Keynote address

The keynote address was delivered by Her Excellency Dr. Mariam Matar, Founder and Chairperson of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association. Her speech inspired graduates with reflections on purpose, resilience, and the importance of meaningful social contribution.

She said: “Truly this is one of those rare, beautiful moments where past efforts meet future promises. I look at all of you here today, our graduates, and I see not just graduates but hope in motion. As new graduates, please remember your roots and your culture and try to prepare yourself for all the challenges in life. One of the most beautiful truths about the United Arab Emirates is that our progress has never been a solo effort. Emiratis and non-Emiratis, hand in hand, heart to heart, have built this country together.”

The ceremony attracted more than 3,000 guests, including members of the AUD Governing Board, university leadership, dignitaries, faculty, families, and friends.

Valedictorian Maya Aref Maklad, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing, delivered a heartfelt address acknowledging the role of the entire AUD community; faculty, staff, administrators, security, and custodians for fostering a nurturing environment that allowed students to thrive both in terms of their identity and ambition.

Unwavering support acknowledged

She said: “Today, we celebrate a momentous occasion filled with emotions of happiness, gratitude, and nervousness. Happiness for finally completing the degrees that we poured our hearts and souls into. Gratitude for the unwavering support we have received from those around us. And nervousness for reaching the end of our journey, with a crossroad at its end. A crossroad, where if you looked back, you would see the four wonderful years spent here at AUD filled with comforting memories, and if you looked forward, you would see an uncertain and anxiety-filled future. Believe it or not, we are more life-ready than we think.”

In his presidential remarks, Dr. Kyle Long, President of AUD, congratulated the Class of 2025 and emphasised the university’s evolving academic landscape and mission to shape lifelong learners: “You arrived with basic knowledge of Microsoft Word or Google Docs; you leave an expert in sophisticated software like MATLAB, Rhino, or Tableau. You arrived with an interest in helping people; you leave with actionable plans for a sustainable and culturally responsive refugee camp. You arrived with a halfway decent jump-shot; you leave a national champion. You arrived wanting to tell stories; you leave having written, produced, or directed an award-winning documentary film.”

He added: “During your time with us, you changed. You can listen better, think faster, see farther. And that’s good because your world will only keep getting bigger and more complicated. You have witnessed wars, climate reckoning, inflation, and rapid developments in technology. The scope and speed of these challenges are staggering. You've absorbed it all swiftly, out of necessity. Fortunately, your degree signals not only what you’ve learned but, more importantly, that you’ve learned how to learn.”

As part of AUD’s ongoing innovation agenda and alignment with national priorities, the university is launching two new undergraduate degree programmes: the Bachelor of Business Administration in Artificial Intelligence in Business, and the Bachelor of Science in Game Design and Development. These follow the successful launch of AUD’s Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence, reinforcing the university’s leadership in preparing graduates for emerging industries.

