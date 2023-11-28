Mansoor bin Mohammed honours graduates of the University of Wollongong in Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, today honoured the latest cohort of graduates of the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD).



UOWD celebrated the graduation of a total of 500 postgraduate and undergraduate students from the School of Business, School of Computer Science, School of Engineering, and School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Health.



The ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Bryony Hilless, Australian Consul-General, Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and General Manager, Middle East, Africa & Pakistan, Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade); Moe Abeidat, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Aramex; Ian Johnston, Chief Executive of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA); and Jessica Smith, paralympian, leading global disability inclusion consultant, public and motivational speaker and children’s author.



Professor Mohamed Salem, President of UOWD, said: "We are immensely proud of our graduates, who have marked a significant milestone at the University of Wollongong in Dubai. The esteemed presence of HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at our ceremony not only honoured their achievements but also magnified the importance of this moment for our university. Reflecting on our growth from just eight students 30 years ago to now over 14,500 alumni from 135 nationalities, we see the embodiment of our vision in each graduate."



The remarkable growth of the University of Wollongong in Dubai since its establishment is a testament to the city’s ability to provide a fertile ground for educational institutions to grow, diversify and thrive. Programmes to attract the world's best universities and turn Dubai into a global higher education hub represent a key pillar of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s strategy to consolidate the city’s status as one of the world’s top three urban economies.



Maryam Zia, Former President of UOWD’s Student Representative Council, said: "The occasion served as a perfect conclusion to an extraordinary chapter at UOWD for myself and my fellow graduates. As I step into the world as a graduate, I am brimming with a feeling of empowerment and anticipation for the new paths that lie ahead."

