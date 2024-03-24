Mansoor bin Mohammed honours winners of the 27th Dubai International Quran Award

Her Highness Hind bint Maktoum adjudged Islamic Personality of the Year in recognition of her work to support Islamic, humanitarian, charitable, and social causes



Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, honoured Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with the Islamic Personality of The Year award during the closing ceremony of the 27th edition of The Dubai International Quran Award in recognition of her efforts and contributions in supporting Islamic, humanitarian, charitable, and social causes.



The award was received on behalf of Her Highness Sheikha Hind by His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during an impressive ceremony held at The Cultural and Scientific Association in Dubai.



Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed also honoured members of the Award jury alongside the ten awardees. Mohammed Al Ammri from Bahrain took top honours during the awards ceremony, followed by Naji bin Sliman from Libya, with Sheikh Tijan Ambi from Gambia taking third place.









Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.