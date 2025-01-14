Mansoor bin Mohammed honours winners of the second Security Professionalism and Excellence Awards

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, honoured the winners of the second Security Professionalism and Excellence Awards (SPEA), which recognises the achievements and contributions of private security personnel.

The award ceremony was attended by His Excellency Expert Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Civil Defense; His Excellency Awad Hader Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA); His Excellency Khalifa Ibrahim Al Saleis, CEO of SIRA; and a number of security leaders.

The SPE Awards honour exceptional achievements across several categories. These include the Elite category, which recognises security professionals for their significant contributions to the advancement of the private security sector; the Efficiency category, celebrating professionals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in 2024 across diverse security management roles; and the Excellence category, acknowledging individuals excelling in key security roles such as security guards (male/female), CCTV guards, operations room operators, security supervisors, and security systems technicians.

The awards aim to raise security standards and highlight the role of outstanding professionals while promoting awareness and professional development in the private security sector. The second edition of the awards saw a notable rise in submissions not only locally but also internationally, reflecting the global interest in the award and its growing profile as a career milestone for security professionals.

