Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 26th edition of Intersec

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, today opened Intersec 2025, the world’s biggest business event mapping the future of security, safety and fire protection.

The 26th edition of the event runs from 14 to 16 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). With 1,200 exhibitors from 61 countries and over 52,000 visitors expected from more than 140 countries, Intersec 2025 is the largest and most comprehensive event of the trade show to date.

HH Sheikh Mansoor emphasised Intersec’s role in advancing innovative solutions that enhance the security and safety of communities—key pillars of sustainable development. Dubai seeks to play a pivotal role in driving global progress, and fostering innovation and development across diverse sectors, including security and safety, he said. The event, which brings together industry leaders from around the globe in Dubai, serves as a platform to explore innovative solutions and best practices aimed at enhancing safety and security best practices, safeguarding communities, and protecting their resources, His Highness added.

Following the opening, His Highness went on a tour of the event and visited several exhibition stands, including Transguard, SIRA, Johnson Control, Tele-radio, Tabbara and Axis, to name a few. Additionally, he visited the UK and German pavilions.

Held under the theme ‘Mapping the Future of Security, Safety, and Fire Protection’, Intersec 2025 is the world's leading platform for manufacturers and buyers in the security, safety, and fire protection industries to connect and do business. The event showcases the latest technology and provides a platform for thought leaders and innovators to discuss future trends.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Intersec 2025 showcases global collaboration, bringing together industry leaders to unveil cutting-edge innovations in safety, security, and fire protection. With its record-breaking scale and exciting new features, the 2025 edition promises to deliver transformative ideas and solutions that will pave the way for a safer, more secure future.”

This year’s event spans 31,000 net square metres across 12 halls, reflecting a remarkable 20% growth compared to the previous year. With over 52,000 visitors anticipated—a 10% increase in attendance—the event features a diverse lineup of more than 1,200 exhibitors from over 61 countries, 75% of whom represent international markets.

Notably, 254 exhibitors will be making their first appearance, including Dormakaba, Transguard, Emcode, Aksa and Chubb. Among the 185 exhibitors from the UAE, returning exhibitors include Naffco, Hikvision, Genetec, Milestone, Bristol, BMW, Tabbara, Motorola and Axis, to name a few.

Elsewhere on the opening day, the Security Leader’s Summit welcomed more than 60 speakers across 33 sessions to explore trends in security threat evolution, security during mega events, the development of diverse and resilient security teams, and advanced threat detection.

Other highlights from the opening day include a keynote on workplace safety at the Safety & Health Conference, curated by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), while the Fire & Rescue Conference saw Lt. Col. Dr. Essa Ahmed Al Mutawa, Chief AI Officer & Head of Monitoring & Inspection, Directorate General of Dubai Civil Defence and Major Engineer Ali Almadfaei, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, delivering keynote addresses on evolving trends in fire protection and safety in the UAE.

New for this year is the CISO Business Briefing, an exclusive forum for Chief Information Security Officers, which commenced this morning with an opening keynote from His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government, and panel discussions on proactive defence through rigorous crisis management simulations, demonstrating ROI to increase security budgets and strengthening security in cloud-based environments.

Other highlights from the opening day included the Thought Leadership Pavilion hosted by the Access Control Executive Brief, which featured thought-provoking sessions on access control and the smart lock industry.

Meanwhile, Day 1 at the Innovators Arena focused on startups' roles in cyber and national security, while the debut of the Intersec Startup Arena, hosted in collaboration with Ignyte, opened the stage for startups to present disruptive solutions to industry leaders and investors.

Intersec 2025 showcases cutting-edge technologies and critical solutions across five key sectors: Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, Cyber Security, and Homeland Security & Policing.

Intersec 2025 runs until Thursday, 16 January, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

