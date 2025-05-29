Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Police’s UASC operations supporting predictive security and rapid response

His Highness commends Dubai Police’s commitment to adopting best practices and the latest technologies

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, visited the Unmanned Aerial Systems Centre (UASC) at Dubai Police General Headquarters to review the latest drone technologies enhancing policing operations, predictive security, proactive strategies, and early warning systems.

His Highness was welcomed by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, along with his deputies Major General Ahmad Zaal bin Kreshan Al Muhairi for Administrative and Financial Affairs, and Major General Hareb Al Shamsi for Criminal Investigation Affairs, in the presence of several senior officers and officials.

HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed commended the efforts of Dubai Police and their ongoing commitment to adopting best practices and the latest technologies. He praised their pursuit of effective solutions to enhance policing performance and boost operational efficiency to ensure the safety and security of citizens, residents, and visitors. His Highness also highlighted their important role in advancing Dubai’s strategic goal of becoming the world’s best city to live, work, and visit.

During the visit, HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed was briefed on the UASC’s operational readiness to manage traffic and criminal reports, the use of advanced smart systems for proactive and predictive policing, and coordination with general departments and police stations across Dubai. His Highness also reviewed the seamless coordination with strategic partners that advance the emirate’s strategic goal of becoming the world’s safest city.

HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed then toured the UASC operations room, where he reviewed the “Drone Box” system designed to enhance safety by rapidly deploying drones to incident scenes. This system provides real-time data to the force’s Command and Control Centre, significantly reducing response times. The tour also included the surveillance and countermeasure system, the monitoring framework for licensed and unlicensed drones, and the specialised systems for field missions and tactical operations.

At the end of the visit, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed joined the team at Dubai Police’s UASC for a commemorative photograph

