Mansour bin Zayed attends session on judicial system development as part of UAE Government's Annual Meetings 2023

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Head of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, attended a session titled Developing the Judicial System in the State presented by Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, on the second day of the UAE Government's Annual Meetings 2023.



During the session, the Minister of Justice addressed the key aspects of the federal judicial system's development trajectory, outlining the future roadmap and mechanisms to ensure its ongoing modernisation and alignment with the evolving needs and advancements across various sectors.



“In a significant milestone, the Ministry of Justice has successfully transitioned 95% of litigation sessions to a remove format,” added the minister.



This digital transformation is a testament to the remarkable progress made under the Judicial System Development Project, spearheaded by the visionary leadership in 2021, he continued.



“The ministry's digital readiness has reached an impressive 100%, encompassing electronic marriage services, notary public services via video conferencing, and electronic divorce services, ensuring seamless access to justice for all,” the minister noted.



In the area of legislative readiness, he added that70% of federal legislations related to judicial and legal work were updated and developed from 2021 to 2023.

