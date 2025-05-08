Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has chaired the Ministerial Development Council meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. The meeting reviewed various development proposals and projects submitted by ministries and federal entities across all governmental work sectors.

During the meeting, various government strategies and policies presented to the Council, spanning different sectors, were reviewed, including education, family empowerment, biodiversity, the juridical system, financial markets, and entrepreneurship support. The Council also examined the performance results of ministries and federal entities linked to the standard of government service delivery and digital development initiatives.

The Council reviewed drafts of legislation and Executive Regulations regarding public benefit institutions in the UAE, the energy sector, the formation of several specialised federal committees, and various proposals to enhance the productivity and efficiency of human resources in the Federal Government. It also reviewed updated regulations linked to healthcare and social development sectors and discussed Federal National Council requests related mainly to the country's infrastructure network.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.