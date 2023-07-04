Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting addressing initiatives and policies to support government work ecosystem

Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the Ministerial Development Council held its meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, addressing a number of initiatives and policies to support the government work ecosystem.

The Council agenda discussed a number of government systems and policies related to the optional alternative system for the End of Service benefits, the labour complaint system, and mechanisms for promoting electricity market in the UAE.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed policies on Human Resources Law in the Federal Government including the Rewards and Incentives System, the work patterns, and the internal regulations of the Higher Colleges of Technology.

The Council also discussed the proposed procedures for the nursing exchange programme, improving tax compliance, in addition to addressing the recommendations of the Federal National Council of the UAE on the “Childhood and Education Policy” and the organising of voluntary work.

