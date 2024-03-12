Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council, reviews initiatives and projects to support government work

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, chaired the Ministerial Development Council meeting.

The meeting, which took place at Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi, reviewed initiatives, projects and policies aiming to support the government work ecosystem in the UAE.

The Council discussed the outcomes of national initiatives implemented to promote the effectiveness and stability of the labor market in the UAE, developments and performance of the industrial sector, and the outcomes of economic policies and strategies.

The meeting also discussed initiatives to promote sustainability and updates on renewable energy strategies, along with several projects in education.

As part of the agenda, the Ministerial Development Council reviewed a number of government reports for the years 2022 and 2023, in addition to discussing the results of Emiratisation in the banking, financial and insurance sectors.

