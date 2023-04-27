Mansour bin Zayed issues decision to approve 71 farm-based economic activities

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, Minister of Presidential Court, has issued a decision, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) to approve 71 economic activities that can be carried out on agricultural lands, including recreational and tourism activities such as holiday homes to support the tourism sector and promote the UAE's ancient heritage, in addition to other activities that support the agricultural sector, both plant and animal and food activities, which contribute to promoting sustainable agricultural development and diversifying the sources of income of farm owners.

The list of economic activities that can be carried out on farms includes four categories, namely 21 economic activities that support the plant sector, 24 economic activities related to the animal sector, 18 economic activities related to the food sector, and 8 economic recreational activities, especially holiday homes, all of which aim to support the tourism sector and promote the cultural development of the agricultural sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

ADAFSA has set the requirements and constructions necessary for economic activities in agricultural lands not to exceed 30% of the total area of the farm provided that there is a licensed plant or animal main activity on the farm, and that the practice of economic activities is limited to the farm owner only, and the trade license must be issued in the name of the farm owner.

"The decision is the result of the efforts of the Committee for the Determination of Economic Activities on Agricultural Lands, formed under the directives of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office including the Department of Economic Development- Abu Dhabi, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and the Department of Culture and Tourism- Abu Dhabi. The Committee worked to maximise the use of agricultural land and diversify the options of projects that can be established on farms, in addition to regulating and facilitating the practice of recreational and tourism activities on farms, making the farm a successful investment project and an educational, recreational and heritage experience in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi". Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, said.

"Agricultural lands in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are a thriving asset for the Emirate and its owners. At ADAFSA, with the support of the Wise Leadership, we are working to maximise the value of this wealth and diversify the economic activities that can be carried out on farms to consolidate the food security system and increase local plant and animal production, in addition to promoting agri-tourism to benefit from the recreational activities available at many of the crop and livestock farms in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi." He added.

Al Ameri pointed out that there are many farms that offer a unique tourist experience and the regulation and licensing of economic activities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will boost agri-tourism. He also stressed that the competent government agencies will be concerned with regulating, licensing, classifying, controlling and inspecting the practice of economic activities in agricultural lands in accordance with the legislation in force in this regard in the Emirate.

