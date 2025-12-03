11.42 AM Wednesday, 3 December 2025
Mansour bin Zayed Leads UAE Delegation to 46th GCC Summit

By WAM

 On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will lead the UAE delegation to the 46th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit of the leaders of the GCC states, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain tomorrow, Wednesday, 3rd December.

 

The UAE delegation to the summit includes a number of ministers and senior officials.

