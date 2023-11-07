Mansour bin Zayed meets with Executive Councils’ Secretaries to coordinate federal and local governments’ efforts on national objectives

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, affirmed that the UAE, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, places citizens as a top priority, and provides all kinds of supports to the vital topics and sectors as core pillars of the society’s growth and advancement.

His Highness’s statement came during his meeting with the secretaries of the Emirates' executive councils of the emirates, attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; and Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary for the Government Coordination Sector at the Presidential Court, as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2023, taking place on 7th and 8th November, featuring more than 500 officials from the federal and local governments.

His Highness added, “We are keen to strengthen the joint work and cooperation among the Executive Councils of all emirates, in order to accelerate the growth in various sectors, and to coordinate the efforts of the federal and local governments towards reaching the national objectives”.

The attendees also discussed a variety of important topics such as the Emiratisation, investment, legislation system, statistic data and government coordination, being topics of high priority to the country’s leaders, in addition to strengthening federal and local coordination to enhance the UAE’s position as a global economic hub.

