Mansour bin Zayed Meets With Prime Minister of Senegal

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received Ousmane Sonko, Prime Minister of the Republic of Senegal, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Discussions covered bilateral relations between the UAE and Senegal and addressed opportunities to further develop cooperation in areas of common interest for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

The meeting also reviewed a range of issues of mutual concern.