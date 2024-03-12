March Weather Outlook: A Blend of Humidity, Clouds, and Occasional Rainfall from Wednesday 13th to Sunday 17th, 2024

The UAE National Center of Meteorology has unveiled the March Weather Outlook from Wednesday 13th to Sunday 17th, 2024

WEATHER: The day kicks off with humidity in the morning, presenting a chance of fog or mist formation in select internal areas. The skies promise to be fair to partly cloudy throughout the day.

WIND: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds are expected, with occasional freshening over the sea in the morning, reaching speeds of 10 – 25 and occasionally hitting 40 Km/hr.

SEA: The morning sets the tone with rough seas westward, later calming to moderate to slight conditions in the Arabian Gulf and becoming slight in the Oman Sea.

Thursday, March 14, 2024:

WEATHER: Morning humidity persists with a possibility of fog or mist in both internal and coastal areas, particularly to the west. The day progresses with fair to partly cloudy skies, occasionally becoming cloudy in certain western areas and islands by night. Expect a gradual increase in temperatures.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds will prevail, reaching speeds of 10 – 20 and occasionally hitting 30 Km/hr.

SEA: Seas will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Friday, March 15, 2024:

WEATHER: The day begins humid, offering a chance of mist formation in specific internal and coastal regions. Skies will be fair to partly cloudy, occasionally becoming cloudy in islands and some Northern and Eastern areas with a possibility of light rainfall.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds are anticipated, with speeds of 10 – 20 and occasionally reaching 30 Km/hr.

SEA: Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Saturday, March 16, 2024:

WEATHER: Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions may prevail over islands and some coastal areas, with a potential for light rainfall.

WIND: Expect light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, reaching speeds of 10 – 20 and occasionally hitting 30 Km/hr.

SEA: Seas will maintain a slight condition in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Sunday, March 17, 2024:

WEATHER: The week concludes with fair to partly cloudy skies.

WIND: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, transitioning to Northwesterly at times, freshening over the sea with speeds of 10 – 25 and occasionally reaching 35 Km/hr.

SEA: Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Stay tuned for daily updates on the evolving weather patterns throughout this week!

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.