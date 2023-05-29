'MBR Explorer': Sheikh Mohammed announces new space mission to explore asteroid belt in 2034

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,At Qasr Al Watan: we unveiled the details of one of our most important projects in the space sector: Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt. This ambitious 13-year project involves 6 years of development and 7 years of exploration. MBR Explorer’s journey to the the Asteroid Belt will span over 5 billion kilometers, surpassing Mars, as we explore 7 asteroids and ultimately land on Justitia in 2034. The remarkable journey will be 10 times the distance covered by the Hope Probe. For Emiratis, our motto will always be “nothing is impossible.

The UAE is all set to commence another ambitious space project, the ‘Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt’ that will consolidate the nation’s status as a major global space power. This 13-year project features six years of development and seven years of exploration. In a journey spanning over five billion kilometres, the MBR Explorer spacecraft will explore seven asteroids before ultimately touching down on Justitia in 2034.

