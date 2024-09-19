MBRCGI partners with UAEU, HCT to enrich "Ibtekr" government innovation platform

The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) announced the signing of two strategic partnership memoranda with the libraries of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT). These partnerships aim to strengthen government cooperation with national academic institutions and foster innovation in the UAE's government sector. By providing government employees and future leaders with access to a wide range of resources and knowledge through the specialized digital platform MBRCGI’s Ibtekr, the partnership will empower them to enhance their innovation capabilities.

Ibtekr is the first digital platform in the Arab world specialising in public sector innovation. The platform was launched to support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to spread the culture of government innovation in the UAE and beyond. Ibtekr reflects the UAE government's commitment to investing in people, building their capabilities and encouraging them to develop, innovate, and contribute to establishing effective solutions to future challenges.

Ibtekr offers diversified contents, including educational MOOCs, thematic reports, guidebooks, and data that focus on promoting and propagating the best tools, best public sector innovation practices from around the world.

Under the agreements, MBRCGI will work with UAEU and HCT to both expand the resources available on the Ibtekr platform as well as make it accessible to around 40,000 students and researchers with the aim of upskilling future government employees.

Her Excellency Huda Al Hashimi, UAE Deputy Minister for Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, highlighted the broader impact of the collaboration, stating: “These partnerships reflect the government’s commitment to spreading knowledge, fostering a culture of innovation, and empowering the next generation of public sector innovators to help realise the strategic visions of the UAE leadership, including We the UAE 2031.”

H.E. Huda added: “The UAE has one of the world’s most innovative, agile and future-ready governments. By collaborating with national entities and international partners, our government is actively investing in today’s youth to equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to become effective leaders in the future and deliver on the UAE Centennial Plan 2071.”

His Excellency Prof. Ahmed AlRaeesi, Acting Vice Chancellor of UAEU, emphasised how the partnership will enhance the academic environment and support the next generation of innovators. H.E. Ahmed said: “Through this collaboration, our community will directly benefit from the Ibtekr platform and its deep pool of knowledge and resources. In doing so, the partnership will elevate academic excellence and contribute to the development of innovative solutions and highly capable, informed graduates ready to blaze a trail in their fields.”

Dr. Faisal Alayyan, President & CEO of HCT, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with MBRCGI through the Ibtker platform, which will significantly enrich the academic experience for our students and faculty. This partnership not only strengthens our digital infrastructure but also supports our mission to prepare the next generation of leaders in technology and innovation.”

The collaboration with UAEU integrates cutting-edge resources from the Ibtekr platform into UAEU’s digital repository. This will provide students and faculty with access to research papers, case studies, publications, and innovation toolkits.

Additionally, the partnership will promote joint research projects between UAEU and MBRCGI, encouraging students and faculty to contribute papers and case studies to the Ibtekr platform. This will not only enhance the platform's content but also provide valuable exposure for UAEU's academic community on an international stage. Innovation competitions and events will also be held to inspire students to develop creative solutions to real-world challenges.

Similarly, the MoU with HCT will enhance access to Ibtekr’s digital resources for its students and faculty. These resources will be integrated into HCT’s existing library systems, providing a comprehensive learning environment.

MBRCGI will organise training sessions and workshops to familiarise HCT students with the Ibtker platform and encourage its use in research projects, innovation challenges, and academic pursuits. HCT students and faculty are encouraged to submit research papers and case studies to boost the platform's content. The two parties will host innovation competitions, hackathons, and events that inspire students to use Ibtker’s resources to develop innovative solutions. These events will provide platforms for students to showcase their projects and ideas, benefiting from Ibtker’s extensive network and resources.

MBRCGI employs a three-pronged approach: innovation enablers, which identify public sector innovation trends and build capable networks; innovation possibilities, which focus on incubating and prototyping innovative initiatives within the UAE government; and innovation platforms, which aim to create and provide transformative approaches and tools that facilitate innovative solutions. The center works in alignment with the goals of "We the UAE Vision 2031," focusing on unlocking individuals' full potential and enhancing the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation.

