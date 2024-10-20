​MBRF launches project to honour inspiring legacy of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed

Initiative marks a tribute to the visionary who shaped Dubai’s quest for comprehensive development and made it a global trailblazer in economic, commercial and urban transformation

Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to document the key milestones of the life of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has launched a new project titled ‘Documenting the Legacy of Sheikh Rashid.’ The key goal of the project is to chronicle the major contributions of Sheikh Rashid across the spheres of politics, administration, society, and public life during his time as the Ruler of Dubai.

Integrated archive

Coinciding with the 34th anniversary of the passing of Sheikh Rashid on 7 October 1990, the project includes an integrated archive that highlights his remarkable leadership journey and defining character traits, values, and principles. Sheikh Rashid left an unforgettable mark on the history of Dubai and the UAE, inspiring an all-round renaissance of the city and helping transform it into a trailblazing model emulated worldwide for its economic, commercial, and urban development achievements.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, emphasised that His Highness Sheikh Hamdan’s directives entrusting MBRF with the task of documenting the life journey of Sheikh Rashid builds upon a profound sense of national and civilisational pride, and this sentiment remains resonant as the legacy of the founding fathers is showcased to future generations. He underscored that Sheikh Rashid was the mastermind of Dubai’s modern transformation and, along with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, provided the necessary impetus for the UAE to come into its own through its foundational phase.

“The ‘Documenting the Legacy of Sheikh Rashid’ project marks a remarkable historical and knowledge-based initiative in narrating the inspiring journey of a great leader who laid the foundation of Dubai as we know it today and established the groundwork for its development,” HE Bin Huwaireb said. “Through his vision and insights, he shaped a state-of-the-art city, which achieved further excellence through the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, whose guidance has become the emirate’s template for economic, urban, civilisational, and leadership growth. With his visionary guidance, Dubai has developed into a global destination and a prime example of comprehensive development and prosperity that is widely regarded as one of the greatest places in the world to live, work, and travel, effortlessly bringing together diverse cultures.”

Embodiment of Emirati values

HE Bin Huwaireb added: “In addition to fostering national pride and a greater appreciation of the true Emirati values that define the legacy of our ancestors and their vision for a prosperous future, the documentation of Sheikh Rashid’s remarkable journey will offer scholars and upcoming generations a trustworthy resource on a true symbol of Emirati history. It will also serve as a source of inspiration for them in shaping their thoughts and developing the foresight they need on the path to success.”

The life of Sheikh Rashid holds immense prominence in the history of Dubai and the UAE. His thoughts, vision, and ambitions, along with his exceptional leadership, help us better understand the true character of a unique leader blessed with clear perspective, strong determination, and a forward-thinking attitude.

Sheikh Rashid firmly believed that continual efforts alone assure the development of the country, society and people, and this approach is integral to a prosperous future. Guided by the belief that a true leader dedicates his thoughts and energy to serving his country and people, he laid the groundwork for Dubai’s comprehensive development. The ideas he envisioned, combined with his careful oversight and ability to make them happen, led to a series of successes and advancements that established Dubai among the leading cities of the world. Over time, these initiatives transformed Dubai into a sophisticated financial, economic, and commercial destination, demonstrating to the rest of the world the viability of the development model created by a dynamic leader.

Empowering vision

In every conceivable way, Sheikh Rashid left his mark on the history of the UAE, from the establishment of the new nation to charting its all-round development. His empowering vision is everywhere to see if one were to focus on Dubai with its continued economic growth and as reflected in its exceptional infrastructure, be it elaborate road networks, bridges, ports, or its ever-expanding power and water grids.

In addition to his interest in promoting business, tourism, culture and sports, among other sectors, Sheikh Rashid’s leadership also extended to other crucial areas, including the banking, commercial, and educational spheres. Through timely strategic decisions and promulgation of laws, he ensured these sectors continued to contribute handsomely to the overall economic and social development of the emirate, significantly enhancing the standard of living and well-being of citizens and residents alike.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.