MBRGI Packs 10 Million Meals in Major Aid Push for Gaza

Under directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) has successfully and in record time completed the packing of over 10 million meals in food aid to be sent to the people of Gaza aboard the Mohammed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship.

These efforts are part of the initiative organised in collaboration with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, launched by the UAE to support the Palestinian people and meet their urgent needs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has been among the very first nations to provide relief to the Palestinian people in Gaza delivered through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, an initiative launched under the directives of the UAE President, embodying the UAE's long-standing principle of supporting Arab nations, and in particular the Palestinian people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also praised the overwhelming community response to MBRGI’s project, which aimed to pack 10 million meals for the Mohammed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stated: “I am proud of our community’s enthusiastic response, and of the efforts of more than 20,000 volunteers. This is the essence of the UAE people. This is the true spirit of Zayed’s sons and daughters. It is a profound demonstration of the love the people of the UAE have for Palestine and its people. We thank all participants. The UAE will always remain a steadfast supporter of the Palestinian people and their cause.”

Initially, MBRGI had announced a need for only 2,000 volunteers to help pack the meals. However, the call was met with an overwhelming response of over 20,000 people in a single week. This outpouring of support is a testament to the deep-seated values of generosity and solidarity that characterize the UAE, as well as its continuous support for the Palestinian people.

The meals were packed during a major event organised by MBRGI at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. The event garnered remarkable response from the community, embodying the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the campaign’s launch: “Through this humanitarian campaign, our goal is to send a profound message of love, support, and solidarity from everyone in the UAE to the people of Gaza.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended part of the day-long event, during which he toured the venue, was briefed on the work process, and met with several volunteers.

Commending the strong turnout, His Highness praised the volunteers for their essential role in packing the meals and ensuring the success of the campaign’s noble goals.

Unwavering principle

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of MBRGI, emphasised that the UAE's support for the Palestinian people is a testament to its unwavering principle to standing by nations in need. He highlighted that the provision of over 10 million meals aboard the Mohammed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship builds upon the nation's humanitarian efforts to provide relief to the people of Gaza over the past two years.

His Excellency Al Gergawi said: “Once again, the UAE community has shown its remarkable values of solidarity and compassion through the overwhelming response to the charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by our nation. This is clearly demonstrated by the massive turnout of volunteers for the community drive announced by MBRGI to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in collaboration with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. This response speaks volumes about the deep-rooted generosity within our society, the profound solidarity our people feel for the Palestinian people, and their unwavering dedication to helping them through these difficult times.”

MBRGI, the region's largest foundation of its kind, spent over AED 2.2 billion, benefiting approximately 149 million people in 118 countries in 2024. These efforts fall under five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid & Relief, Healthcare & Disease Control, Spreading Education & Knowledge, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities.

Launched in 2015, MBRGI consolidates over 30 initiatives and institutions. It aims to tackle pressing global challenges, and invest in human capital to empower vulnerable communities.