MBRHC contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Supreme Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRHC), the Establishment announced a contribution of AED20 million to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasised that the Fathers' Endowment campaign reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for sustainable philanthropy and reinforces the UAE's commitment to helping the poor and needy.

He noted that the Ramadan endowment campaign deeply honours fathers as role models, teachers, and icons of boundless giving through a sustainable humanitarian endowment established in their name, recognising their role in nurturing and instilling noble values in their children.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed stated, “This endowment fund will have a profound positive impact, providing sustainable healthcare and supporting those in need to build secure futures. The campaign aligns with the teachings of Islam and the legacy of our leaders and founding fathers. The UAE and Dubai are dedicated to establishing the concept of endowments and expanding the scope of charitable work to reach every person in need worldwide, ensuring their dignity and boosting their hope and confidence.”

Abdullah Al Basti, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRHC, affirmed that the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, embodies profound humanitarian values. It reflects social solidarity and strengthens the principles of cooperation and mutual support by providing an opportunity for all members of society to contribute to charitable endowments.

Al Basti added, “Under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, MBRHC is committed to supporting the charitable and humanitarian campaigns launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. We dedicate all our resources and expertise to contribute to achieving their noble objectives, and hope that our support for this Ramadan campaign will be instrumental in its success, ensuring sustainable healthcare for the poor and needy."

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment has been a key contributor to humanitarian initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, including previous Ramadan food aid drives. The Establishment donated to the ‘10 Million Meals’, ‘100 Million Meals’, ‘1 Billion Meals’ and ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaigns. Last March, MBRHC contributed to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign which honoured mothers by establishing an AED1 billion endowment fund aimed at sustainably supporting the education of millions worldwide.

An initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Fathers’ Endowment campaign aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work. It also underscores the noble values of generosity, giving and deep human solidarity for which the UAE community is known, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments.

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999). Donations can also be made through bank transfers in UAE dirhams to the campaign bank account number: Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations can be made through SMS by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by selecting the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.