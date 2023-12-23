MBRHE Wins Award for Best Innovative Housing Services at the World Future Awards 2023

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has been honoured with the "Best Innovative Housing Service" award at the WORLD FUTURE AWARDS 2023. Based in the United States, the World Future Awards are distinguished for recognizing leaders in the best innovative services and systems that contribute to the transformation of the global economy and envisage new horizons for the future across various sectors.

The awards spotlighted the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment for its exceptional excellence in the housing services it provides to its clients, covering several aspects including innovation, future readiness, and contributions to improving the quality of life.

Regarding this achievement, Mariam Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Director of Strategy and Development, stated: "This award reaffirms our commitment to integrating advanced and innovative solutions in the housing sector. We are dedicated not only to meeting but also exceeding our customers' expectations by providing high-quality, sustainable, and future-ready housing solutions."

It is worth mentioning that the innovative approach of the MBHRE was decisive in setting new standards in the housing sector. Its strategies focus on sustainable development, the use of advanced technology, adopting a futuristic mindset, which aligns with Dubai's vision for the future.



The World Future Awards 2023 brought together global leaders and innovators to celebrate achievements that significantly contribute to shaping a better future. The recognition of the MBRHE at this global platform is evidence of Dubai's stature as a leader in innovation and sustainable development.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.