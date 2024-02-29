MBRSC celebrates 18th anniversary with gala ceremony at Museum of the Future

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) celebrated its 18th anniversary with a gala ceremony held at the Museum of the Future, in the presence of the Centre’s employees, including the leadership team, engineers and astronauts.

The event began with an opening address by H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, during which he highlighted the decision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the Centre in 2006 and the vital role of the Centre’s team in advancing the UAE's space sector while solidifying the country’s position as a leader in global space exploration. He further emphasised that these achievements would not have been possible without the continued support from the wise leadership led by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The event also saw astronaut H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs address the gathering and featured a competition for the Centre’s team with prizes for winners.

During the event, the Centre’s management honoured the teams of Zayed Ambition 2 mission, PHI-Demo satellite, Emirates Lunar Mission and SpaceOps 2023, in recognition of their efforts in supporting the projects. The Centre also honoured employees who have served more than 10 years, while distinguished employees from all departments were also recognised, with H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri presenting them with commemorative shields.

H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC said: "As we commemorate the 18th anniversary of the MBRSC, we stand in proud reflection of a journey that began with the ambitious vision of empowering our youth, the cornerstone of our remarkable achievements. Our first mission was not just to seek out talent but to mould leaders, crafting a legacy of excellence that spans various sectors. From the beginning, our focus has been on nurturing minds capable of serving our nation with distinction. This dedication has borne fruit in numerous success stories and these accomplishments are a testament to the unwavering spirit and capability of our team at MBRSC. Our confidence in our people is boundless, and it is with this foundation that we pledge to continue advancing our projects and missions that will keep the UAE at the forefront of the global space endeavours."

