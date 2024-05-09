MBRSC SET TO HOST GEO-SPATIAL WEEK 2025

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced that it will be hosting the Geo-Spatial Week 2025 (GSW 2025), in collaboration with the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ISPRS) in Dubai under the theme “Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing for a Better Tomorrow,” from 6-11 April 2025.

GSW 2025 aims to bring together the world's foremost experts in photogrammetry, remote sensing, and spatial sciences in an event dedicated to exploration, collaboration, and inspiration. The 6-day event will feature a series of workshops, plenary sessions and oral presentations representing state-of-the-art geospatial technologies designed to promote scientific development and contribute to a sustainable future for our planet, in addition to scientific exhibition of the biggest local and international companies in this field.



GSW 2025 also serves as a unique platform where international students, graduate students, scientists, and professionals from the sector can gather and learn about, share their understanding of, and enhance their skills in applying geospatial technologies. Furthermore, it will enable valuable interaction and idea exchange, fostering a collaborative environment that supports the growth and advancement of all attendees.



Additionally, the event aims to enhance communication among various workshop communities within the ISPRS and beyond, thereby increasing the visibility and impact of ISPRS activities annually. It also offers an attractive opportunity for sustaining members to participate in ISPRS events.

For more information and to submit papers, please visit: http://gsw2025.ae

