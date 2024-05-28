Media leaders share perspectives on digital media trends, innovations and challenges at the Arab Youth Media Forum

Forum provides a platform for young media professionals to gain insights, enhance their skills, and connect with industry leaders



The second edition of the Arab Youth Media Forum, held on the first day of the Arab Media Summit today, featured a diverse array of sessions focused on empowering youth to drive excellence and innovation in the industry. Media leaders from across the industry shared their insights on vital digital media trends, innovations and challenges at the forum.



The Arab Youth Media Forum was designed to provide a platform for young media professionals to gain insights, enhance their skills, and connect with industry leaders. The forum's sessions reflect the Dubai Press Club’s commitment to fostering both creativity and professional growth among youth in the media sector. Over 1,000 young media professionals attended the event.



The Arab Media Summit, which commenced today also includes the 22nd Arab Media Forum, the 23rd Arab Media Award, and the fourth Arab Social Media Influencers Award.



Shaping the future of media

During a session titled 'Storytelling Redefined’, media and tech expert Mazen Hayek discussed the role of storytelling in shaping the future of media. He highlighted that many youth have successfully mastered this evolving art. Hayek’s session also touched on the essential tools required to achieve success in the digital media space.



In his address at the forum, Hayek delved into the key challenges and opportunities in the field of storytelling. He particularly highlighted the challenge of aligning educational curricula in universities and institutes with technological transformations in the sector to meet the demands of the labour market.



Hayek pointed out that the digital media space has become highly competitive, stressing that media professionals must possess unique skills, capabilities, and tools to stand out in an environment of intense competition.



On the key skills required for storytellers, he said that they must ensure credibility and avoid sensationalism and false or misleading news. Storytellers should also adopt an approach rooted in authenticity and integrity while also possessing the tools necessary for effective storytelling, he said.



Success stories

A session titled ‘Platforms Driven by Youth’ presented successful experiences of founders of digital platforms who have attained huge popularity among regional audiences. The session, moderated by Diala Ali, TV Presenter, Dubai Media, featured Bader Almadaifa, Founder and CEO of 5osh Fikra platform.



Almadaifa spoke about his unique platform which discusses the aspirations of youth and how it has succeeded in attracting audiences from across the Arab world. He highlighted the challenges digital platforms face, particularly the need for sufficient financial resources to ensure their continuity and sustained delivery of content.



Adverse effects of social media

In a fireside chat, TV presenter and entrepreneur Lojain Omran shed light on the adverse effects of social media, particularly in relation to bullying and prejudices, and the detrimental impact they have on individuals. The session titled ‘Influencer Survival Kit’ was moderated by TV presenter and content creator Nour Al Din Al Youssef.



Lojain remarked that women on social media are particularly susceptible to bullying, often stemming from superficial judgments based solely on external appearances. This overlooks the essence of women, including their knowledge, achievements, and other positive attributes that define them.



She added that prejudices often lack factual or logical basis, with many stemming from individuals who are unwilling to analyse or seek the truth. Instead, they opt for the simplistic approach of prejudging others.



She also emphasised that the most effective strategy is to disregard these negative comments and refuse to let them affect one's self-esteem.



Platform for entrepreneurs

Another session titled ‘From Influencer to Entrepreneur’ explored how social media has contributed to the success of their businesses as content creators. The session moderated by entrepreneur and interviewer Anas Bukhash featured content creator Fouz Al Fahad and digital entrepreneur Karen Wazen.



Discussing the impact of social media platforms on the success and growth of various businesses, both entrepreneurs said that while social media platforms can facilitate success, they are not essential elements for achieving business growth.



The two entrepreneurs agreed that while they recognise the secondary role of social media in the growth of their businesses, they see these platforms as valuable analytical tools. Social media allows entrepreneurs to measure the performance of their marketing efforts by tracking key metrics such as reach and engagement.



Unique value

The session 'Influencers to Podcasters', moderated by Ali Najim, featured Maaha Jaafar, Dana Al Tuwarish, and Noor Stars. The panelists discussed the valuable learning and personal growth opportunities provided by podcasts, such as offering deeper insights into topics and teaching the essential skill of listening.



Opportunities in the gaming sector

A session titled 'Future of Gaming in the Region', moderated by Ahmed Al Nasheet, featured Rimma Al Osta, Balkis Ksouri, and Abdallah Bashan. They explored the potential link between video games and violent behaviour, noting that games have clear instructions and age restrictions. The panelists highlighted the positive aspects of gaming, such as providing an outlet for negative energy and teaching real-world skills.



Popular Emirati animation series

Mohammed Saeed Harib, the creator and producer of the popular Emirati cartoon 'Freej,' led a session titled 'Freej Journey.' Harib shared behind-the-scenes details of the show, emphasising his focus on dialogue and technology. He also talked about the partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), which involved sending a plush toy of one of Freej's characters into space.







