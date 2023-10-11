Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship programme announced

The Arab Youth Centre has announced members of the third edition of the Arab Youth Technology Fellowship Programme, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Arab Youth Centre.

The fellowship programme's activities were launched on Monday using visual communication technology to empower and promote the capabilities of emerging talent in advanced technology specialisation, artificial intelligence applications, and the digital economy. The programme is in close cooperation with more than 30 strategic partners at both regional and global levels.

The current edition of the programme, scheduled to run for the next three weeks, focuses on three main axes: technology, sustainability and climate change. The programme aims to increase youth's awareness about the importance of harnessing technology to achieve sustainable development goals; this is particularly relevant as the UAE prepares to host the upcoming COP28 conference, aiming to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the Arab Youth Centre, emphasised the importance of the programme and its efforts to invest in the competencies and potential of youth, preparing innovative leaders in various fields of modern technology. These leaders will contribute to accelerating sustainable development, particularly in innovative solutions related to environmental protection and mitigating the effects of climate change, placing Arab youth on the global climate action map.

He stated, "Arab countries are rich in fresh talent capable of competing in various fields, especially technology, which is witnessing rapid and constant change. Through the centre, we work to provide a conducive environment that unites youth, field experts and companies to work collaboratively. Previous editions of the programme have demonstrated an institutional eagerness to aid exceptional talent and nurture their potential. This also helps youth refine their skills in time for entering the job market and other entrepreneurial projects."

The programme includes 30 young men and women from 12 Arab countries, selected from hundreds of competitors to participate in this most recent edition. Among the outstanding participants are those specialising in technology, environmental science, and sustainability.

Participants are also active in the technology field and have contributed to making a positive impact in sustainability through technological solutions. These participants come from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Morocco, Egypt, Mauritania, Iraq, Oman, Algeria, Libya, and Syria.

Over 120 companies have signalled their widespread support for this edition, hosted in strategic partnership with the E-Youth platform for building youth capabilities and includes many regional and international companies such as Amazon, Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, General Motors, Falcon Drone Company, VMS Studio, University of Sharjah, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Achievements Company, Huawei, West Marsh, United Nations Foundation, World Food Programme, Emirates Telecommunications Corporation, Coca-Cola HBC, the International Climate Change Agency, the Artificial Intelligence Office, the Brain-Pad Educational Platform for Programming and Electronics and the Cybersecurity Council.

This edition will offer over 80 specialised training sessions, lectures, and 500 hours of guidance and training provided by expert trainers and leaders in advanced technology fields. The programme also includes meetings with experts and specialists in the fields of artificial intelligence and programming.

