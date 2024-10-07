Ministerial Development Council reviews government projects, programmes

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has chaired the Ministerial Development Council meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed and discussed several government projects and programmes.

The meeting agenda included discussions on developmental projects aimed at enhancing the efficiency of public finances within the federal government, as well as reviewing reports on the readiness of the country's digital infrastructure to address certain cyber challenges.

The Council also addressed the outcomes of implementing various national policies and programmes in the sectors of healthcare, general education, and industrial development.

Furthermore, the Council discussed proposed regulatory, financial, and human resources frameworks for several federal entities and reviewed the results of the country's participation in various international events and activities.

