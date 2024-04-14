Ministry of Community Development begins registration for next academic year until 28th June

The Ministry of Community Development announced the beginning of registration of People of Determination students for the next academic year 2024/2025 beginning from 15th April until 28th June through the ministry’s website www.mocd.gov.ae.

Admission is limited to children with intellectual disabilities, autism, and multiple disabilities where intellectual disability coexists with other disabilities.

The number of graduating students for the previous academic year 2022/2023 reached approximately 53 students who benefited from the rehabilitation and educational services aimed at developing their skills in various fields and enhancing their social inclusion to achieve empowerment and comprehensive inclusion.

The services provided by the people of determination centres vary between physical and occupational therapy for developing motor skills, speech therapy, as well as psychological assessment and behavior modification services, educational classes focusing on students' cognitive and general life skills, vocational rehabilitation services to empower people of determination with the professional skills they need to enhance their abilities and potentials, helping them access employment opportunities.

The Early intervention centers and units affiliated by the ministry provide rehabilitation services for children with confirmed disabilities, developmental delays, or at risk of developmental delays under the age of 6 years whether physical, sensory, or communicative conditions to mitigate the effects of disability on the child and their family if present, and reduce the likelihood of developmental delays turning into disabilities. Additionally, they educate families and involve them in family training programs aimed at enhancing children's abilities in various cognitive, communicative, social, and physical aspects.

The Emirates Early Intervention Program annually identifies children who are approaching inclusion once they reach (4) years old. Both specialized team and the family agree to enrol the expected inclusive child in an intensive rehabilitation program, while an individual transition plan is developed for each child, outlining the expected educational goals to be achieved, six months before the beginning of inclusion. Subsequently, an evaluation of the transition plan outcomes is conducted to assess the extent of goal achievement in collaboration with the Emirates Schools Establishment.

The mechanism of students’ inclusion into public education is annually implemented in collaboration with Emirates Schools Establishment through nominating and evaluating eligible students for the inclusion process. The guardian must register electronically while competent staff in the people of determination centres must follow up the process in cooperation with the support committee. Qualified individuals from the support committee of the Emirates Schools Establishment evaluate the nominated cases according to specific criteria and standards. If the student succeeds these assessments, they are included into the appropriate stage based on their abilities and age.

