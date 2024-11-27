11.44 PM Wednesday, 27 November 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:23 06:40 12:09 15:09 17:32 18:50
27 November 2024
Advanced
Home

Ministry of Defence mourns martyr of duty Mohammed Ateeq Al Khaili

Published
By WAM

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has mourned the martyr of duty, Mohammed Ateeq Salem bin Salooma Al Khaili who sustained a serious injury during his participation in Operation Storm of Resolve in Yemen in 2015. He had been in intensive care and passed away as a martyr last evening.

MoD extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the martyr's family, asking Allah Almighty to envelop him in His vast mercy, grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family with patience and solace.

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 27 November 2024 22:32