Ministry of Education introduces AI curriculum in public schools starting from 2025-2026 academic year

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) as an official subject in the public-school curriculum for kindergarten to Grade 12, starting from the 2025-2026 academic year.

The move will equip students with the essential knowledge and skills required to understand AI concepts and apply them in everyday life, as part of the UAE’s focus on empowering youth to adapt to evolving global trends and drive innovation. It also positions the UAE among the first countries to introduce AI in school curricula.

This key national initiative supports the UAE’s drive to become a global leader in AI and digital transformation. In partnership with Presight a G42 company, AI71, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Emirates College for Advanced Education to accelerate tech adoption in education in order to support the country’s vision to invest in people and create a future-ready education system that drives sustainable national development.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said, “Introducing AI across all public school levels is a strategic step that modernises teaching tools and supports a generation of young people who understand tech ethics and can create smart, locally relevant solutions to future challenges. The integration of AI into classrooms reflects the UAE Government’s future-focused vision, reinforcing its global leadership in innovation- and tech-driven education and supporting its goal of building a knowledge-based society and a competitive digital economy led by skilled national talent.”

The UAE’s AI curriculum spans seven key areas: foundational concepts, data and algorithms, software use, ethical awareness, real-world applications, innovation and project design, and policies and community engagement. It equips students with the knowledge and skills appropriate for each academic level, ensuring all public school graduates are well-versed in AI fundamentals and able to apply them in everyday life.

The curriculum offers tailored units for each age group, starting with kindergarten, where children engage in visual and interactive activities to discover AI and other digital technologies through stories and play.

In Cycle 1, students compare machines to humans, develop digital thinking skills, and explore AI applications. In Cycle 2, students design and evaluate AI systems, learn about bias and algorithms, and focus on ethical AI use.

Cycle 3 prepares students for higher education and careers by teaching command engineering and simulating real-world scenarios.

The new AI curriculum will be seamlessly integrated within existing school schedules without requiring additional teaching hours. It will be taught by designated teachers as part of the Computing, Creative Design, and Innovation subject.

MoE will also provide comprehensive guides, including activities, models, and lesson plans adaptable to various classroom settings.

