Ministry of Education launches National Leadership Academy to empower Emiratis in the education sector

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has launched the ‘National Leadership Academy’ programme to empower Emirati cadres working in UAE-based higher education institutions, enabling them to be pioneers in their respective fields and within government sectors. The move is a testament to the ministry’s unwavering commitment to nurturing, supporting, and preparing Emirati talents for success in the education field.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, launched the program in the presence of His His Excellency Dr. Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al-Mualla, MoE's Undersecretary for Academic Affairs, and a number of ministry officials.

Some 33 selected candidates representing 10 UAE-based universities have been selected to take part in this programme. Among them, 10 are academics while 23 work in administrative fields. This six-month, three-phase programme is designed to enhance participants' strategic, personal, and professional skills. Through interactive workshops and practical leadership tools and frameworks, it equips them with the skills and knowledge they need to excel. Additionally, the programme aims to create innovative solutions to the higher education sector's challenges, and involve projects initiated by leaders from various universities. These projects serve as a platform for these leaders to demonstrate their capacity to steer the higher education sector and usher it into new frontiers by translating the ministry's strategic plan to enhance the sector and align it with the UAE's goals and aspirations.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi said: “The ministry is committed to developing Emirati expertise in education to support sustainable growth in the education system. Empowering young leaders is a vital prerequisite for creating an education system that is pioneering, successful, proactive, and poised to play a pivotal role in realising the country’s development vision. The 'National Leadership Academy' serves as our beacon, shaping the future of education by producing national leaders. These individuals are equipped with the knowledge, skills and innovative thinking necessary to elevate the country’s higher education sector, enhancing its competitiveness and its standing on local, regional and global stages, both academically and administratively.”

The programme's first phase will be held over a week at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. This phase’s primary focus is on direct engagement and interaction with the participants through practical sessions, interactive workshops, and tailor-made training to increase leadership awareness. This phase acquaints participants with the essential skills required for success in higher education leadership.

The second phase spans five months, featuring a 360-degree review, which aids in enhancing the growth of individual leaders. Each leader is assigned a mentor, and there are regular follow-up sessions for projects. The Ministry, along with the advisory body sponsoring the projects, will also offer the essential support during this phase.

In the third phase, set for April and May 2024, the ministry and sponsors will assess and launch development projects for the higher education sector. Upon successful completion, participants will receive an international certificate.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.