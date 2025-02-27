Ministry of Education Launches "Ramadan with the Family" Initiative for Public School Students

The UAE Ministry of Education has introduced a new initiative titled "Ramadan with the Family" aimed at students in public schools. As part of this initiative, every Friday during the holy month of Ramadan will be designated as a day for remote learning.

However, students who have scheduled exams on Fridays during Ramadan will be exempt from this remote learning day. Their exams will be conducted in person as per the previously approved schedules.

The initiative also includes the allocation of home-based activities for students to work on with their parents. These activities are designed to strengthen family bonds, instill the values of the holy month, and enhance students' core skills.

Educational staff will continue to work in schools on Fridays, and schools will remain open to receive students if parents wish to send them. Parents are responsible for transporting their children to and from school on these days.

This initiative reflects the Ministry's commitment to balancing educational responsibilities with the spiritual and familial aspects of Ramadan, ensuring that students continue to learn while also engaging in meaningful family activities.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.