Ministry of Education Links Renewal of Private School Licenses to Medical Clinic

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Balhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, emphasized that the Ministry links the process of renewing licenses for private schools' activities with the renewal of their clinics' licenses by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, as well as the presence of a nurse in the school. It is also mandatory to have a contract with a specialized doctor who can provide the services of a physician for at least two days a week.

In response to a parliamentary question during the session of the Federal National Council today (Wednesday), he said: According to the legislation, if students are not accepted due to chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or obesity, it is a clear violation of Article 3 of the 2016 Law on the Rights of the Child "Wadeema" and the Private Education Law, as well as the ministerial decision regarding the student enrollment regulations, as it is considered discriminatory against students.

He continued: The law obliges both government and private schools to accept students, and it is not permissible for them to refuse to enroll these students or deny their re-enrollment based on their health condition. Moreover, they must provide support to these students by offering them healthcare services and providing the necessary training to their staff to ensure the provision of necessary healthcare services."

