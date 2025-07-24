Ministry of Education unveils new school calendar for Academic Year 2025-2026

With the approval of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced a new school calendar for public and private schools across the UAE, effective for academic year 2025-2026.

The new school calendar sets unified dates for the start of the Academic Year, end of the three terms and end of term breaks. The calendar applies to all public and private schools nationwide.

These updates aim to support family cohesion and provide a balanced learning environment in line with the goals of the ‘Year of Community’.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, highlighted that the new school calendar marks a qualitative shift in managing the academic year, aligning with the Ministry’s national approach to achieving the goals of the ‘Year of Community’ by creating a more balanced and socially connected educational system.

Al Amiri added that the calendar now serves as a strategic national tool, reinforcing both educational quality and social cohesion. She also noted that consistent holiday dates will enable community, cultural and tourism entities to align their programmes with the academic schedule, strengthening the link between education and society.

Implementation of the calendar begins on 25th August 2025, marking the start of the academic year 2025-2026. The first term will end with a four-week winter break from 8th December 2025 to 4th January 2026, with schools resuming on 5th January 2026. This extended break offers students time to recharge after an intensive term and engage in national and community activities.

The second term runs from 5th January 2026 through 15th March 2026, followed by a spring break from 16th to 29th March 2026. Schools resume on 30th March 2026, except for private schools in Sharjah, which return on 23rd March 2026.

The third term starts on 30th March 2026 and ends on 3rd July 2026, except in Sharjah, where it ends on 2nd July 2026. The schedule ensures a balanced academic year that supports learning and student well-being.

The new calendar introduces mid-term breaks for public and private schools following the government’s curriculum, offering regular short breaks to ease academic pressure. The first mid-term break runs from 13th to 19th October 2025, an early pause during the longest term. The second break falls between 11th and 15th February 2026, offering students a mid-term recharge. The third break is scheduled from 25th to 31st May 2026, aligning with the Eid Al Adha holiday. These short breaks aim to support students’ well-being and strengthen family time throughout the academic year.

The Ministry has allowed private schools that do not follow the government’s curriculum to schedule mid-term breaks in October and February, with each break not exceeding five consecutive days. These breaks must remain within the specified months and cannot be extended or shifted, ensuring alignment with the national calendar while accommodating schools’ operational needs.

The MoE stressed that all schools must follow the approved calendar, including holding final assessments or completing curriculum requirements in the last week of each term, to ensure students attend until the last school day. This excludes grades taking pre-scheduled international exams.

It also emphasised that private schools following the government’s curriculum must adhere to the centralised test calendar used in public schools.