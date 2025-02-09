Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with dynamic agenda

The Ministry of Finance is set to participate in the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025, which will take place from 11th to 13th February in Dubai under the theme "Shaping Future Governments."

As part of this participation, the Ministry is bringing a dynamic agenda and quality initiatives aimed at fostering international partnerships, and is hosting the 9th Arab Fiscal Forum on Day 0 of the Summit, Monday 10th February.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, highlighted the importance of the Ministry's participation in the World Governments Summit, which he noted has become a significant international platform for shaping the future of governance and promoting high-level dialogue on global economic challenges.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to advancing sustainable financial policies that accelerate economic growth and navigate global challenges.

Al Hussaini said, “The World Governments Summit provides a unique setting for sharing knowledge and expertise on the future of government work, the role of innovation and technology, and its impact on building more sustainable and resilient communities.”

“Through our participation, the Ministry of Finance aims to showcase best financial practices and strengthen collaboration with international partners to achieve shared economic goals,” he added.

On Day Zero, 10th February, the Ministry of Finance will host the 9th Arab Fiscal Forum in collaboration with the Arab Monetary Fund and the International Monetary Fund.

The forum will be attended by Arab ministers of finance and governors of central banks, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, and Dr. Fahd bin Mohamed Al-Turki, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of the Arab Monetary Fund, as well as other senior officials and specialists from regional and international institutions.

Al Hussaini emphasised the Forum’s role as a vital part of the World Governments Summit 2025, as it explores avenues for strengthening public finance resilience amid global economic challenges.

He stated that the forum will provide an ideal platform for addressing public debt management, sustainable development, and climate change, driving solutions that empower Arab economies and enhance their adaptability to evolving financial and economic landscapes.

Titled “Fiscal Resilience in an Era of Uncertainty: Balancing Development Needs, Climate Action, and Debt Sustainability”, the forum will feature four panel discussions, alongside the Ministerial Roundtable as its closing session.

The first session, “Macroeconomic Developments and Implications for Fiscal Position”, will explore regional and international macroeconomic trends and challenges posed by the evolving geo-economic landscape.

The “Options for Fiscal Policy Design in the Face of Mounting Debt Pressures” session will address rising debt, budget deficits, and growing interest payments challenging many nations.

The third session, “Fiscal Policy and Climate Resilience”, will focus on the regional economic impact of climate change and policies for enhancing adaptation.

Lastly, the “Revamping Tax Systems for Large Structural Economic Changes” session will examine developing tax systems in the Arab region, focusing on revenue generation strategies and the role of artificial intelligence.

On Day 1 of the Summit, the Ministry of Finance will co-organise a session with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) titled “Reimagining the Future of Multilateral Cooperation and the Fund for the Future”.

The session will look into how multilateral cooperation can remain effective amidst the evolving global landscape and rising geopolitical risks.

It will discuss the roles of international financial institutions, donors, and countries in providing multilateral support, as well as explore ways to strengthen the global financial safety net.

Separately, the Ministry and the GCC General Secretariat will hold a panel discussion on “Enhancing Resilience: Shaping the Future of the GCC Economy Amid Regional and Global Challenges.”

The session will address national financial policies for managing global disruptions, highlight public-private partnerships, and underscore the importance of cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and shared economic strategies.

It will also discuss “Vision 2031: Shaping the Economic Future of the UAE through Diversification and Innovation”, along with broader GCC Vision strategies aimed at upgrading member states’ roles in the global economy.

On Day 2 of the Summit, the Ministry of Finance will host a session titled “The Role of PPPs in Driving Innovation in Social Infrastructure”, in collaboration with the Arab Monetary Fund.

This session explores how public-private partnerships can expedite development strategies in key sectors like healthcare and education, and how private sector innovation can enhance essential service quality and community well-being.

The Ministry of Finance will organise the International Tax Forum on Day 2 as well, bringing together thought leaders, economic experts, government officials, and corporate representatives from around the globe.

The forum will focus on the latest developments and critical reforms in the international tax landscape, addressing topics such as information exchange, electronic invoicing, and Pillar Two of the Tax Rule.

This year’s World Governments Summit will see record international participation, including over 30 heads of state and government, 140 government delegations as well as more than 80 international and regional organisations.

The Summit will host 21 global forums exploring major global trends across more than 200 sessions. Over 300 speakers, including presidents, ministers, thought leaders and decision makers will take part, and more than 30 roundtables and ministerial meetings will convene over 400 ministers.

The Summit will publish 30 strategic reports in collaboration with its international knowledge partners.

