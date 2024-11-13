Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard undertake air ambulance mission

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in cooperation with the National Guard’s National Search and Rescue Center, successfully airlifted a UAE citizen in his seventies from Saudi Arabia to the UAE for urgent medical care. The patient had experienced a sudden health crisis while in the Kingdom.

With the support of Saudi authorities, the patient was transported from King Khalid Hospital in Saudi Arabia to Mediclinic Hospital in the UAE for further treatment.

MoFA expresses gratitude to the Saudi authorities for their significant role in assisting the UAE Consulate in Jeddah, and ensuring the success of the air medical evacuation.

