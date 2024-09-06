Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation Offers 4 Services to Rectify Violations and Waive Administrative Fines During the Grace Period

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced the launch of four services aimed at rectifying the status of workers in violation and exempting establishments from administrative fines. This initiative is being implemented during a grace period that started on September 1 and will run until October 31, in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, under the slogan "Towards a Safer Society." The initiative is designed for those who accrued violations before September 1, 2024.

The services provided by the ministry include the issuance, renewal, and cancellation of work permits, as well as the filing of complaints related to absence from work. These services apply to individuals who violated work or residency permits, whose permits have expired, and those who have had absence complaints filed against them by establishments or domestic workers.

During this grace period, establishments will be exempt from administrative fines for failing to provide the ministry with employment contracts or for not renewing work permits.

The ministry is accepting applications for the rectification of violations via its official website, mohre.gov.ae, its smart application available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, as well as through business service centers and domestic worker recruitment offices.

In a press release, the ministry emphasized its readiness to process requests quickly and efficiently, 24/7, ensuring that applicants can take the necessary steps to resolve their status through streamlined and flexible procedures. This approach includes integrating services and eliminating unnecessary documents and steps, as part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to reduce bureaucracy in its services.

The ministry urged violators and employers to take advantage of the grace period to correct their status, offering them a new opportunity to continue working in the country and overcome past violations. Alternatively, violators may choose to leave the country without facing legal consequences, with all financial penalties waived in accordance with the Federal Law on the Entry and Residency of Foreigners and the UAE’s Labor Relations Regulation Law.

This initiative to rectify violations reflects the humanitarian principles of tolerance, compassion, and community cohesion that are integral to the UAE. It provides exceptional support to violators, giving them the chance to correct their status, continue their work, and live with their families in the country, all while respecting the law.

