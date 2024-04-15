Ministry of Interior Assures Full prepared and ready to deal with the weather fluctuations

The Ministry of Interior has reaffirmed its readiness and complete preparedness to address the upcoming weather fluctuations.

Emphasizing the safety of the community and protection of lives and properties as its utmost priority, the Ministry urges the public to adhere to the directives of relevant authorities and safety regulations during the expected weather fluctuations from April 15th to 17th, 2024. It also advises against spreading rumors and encourages obtaining news from official sources.

The UAE is expected to experience an unstable weather condition from yesterday until next Wednesday due to the extension of a surface low-pressure system from the southwest accompanied by moist southeast winds and an upper low-pressure system with a northwest air current.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, today's weather will be unstable with cumulonimbus clouds and a chance of varying intensity rainfall in scattered areas. Temperatures are inclined to rise, with moderate to strong winds occasionally reaching high speeds, especially with the activity of clouds, causing dust and sand, leading to reduced horizontal visibility.

On Tuesday, the low-pressure system deepens, and cloud cover increases over scattered areas with cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by varying intensity rainfall in scattered areas, often in the form of waves with thunder and lightning, occasionally accompanied by hail in some areas.

Wednesday will witness a gradual decrease in cloud cover with continued daytime rainfall in some areas, especially in the northern and eastern regions, accompanied by a decrease in temperatures.

Winds are expected to shift from southeast to northeast, becoming moderate to strong, occasionally reaching high speeds, especially with the activity of cumulonimbus clouds, causing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility, and possibly leading to the scattering of solid objects. Wind speed is expected to decrease on Wednesday, becoming moderate to occasionally strong.

Sea conditions will range from moderate to rough, occasionally very rough, especially with cloud cover on Monday and Tuesday in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, while on Wednesday, sea conditions will become moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

— وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) April 15, 2024

