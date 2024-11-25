Ministry of Interior identifies murderers of Moldovan citizen, begins legal procedures

The Ministry of Interior announced that the relevant security authorities have initiated preliminary investigations with the three perpetrators arrested for the murder of Moldovan national Zvi Kogan in preparation for referring them to the Public Prosecution for further investigation.

The authorities revealed the identities of the three perpetrators, all of whom are Uzbek nationals, as follows: Olimboy Tohirovich (28), Makhmudjon Abdurakhim (28) and Azizbek Kamilovich (33).

The Ministry emphasised the commitment of the security authorities to swiftly take the necessary actions to uncover the details, circumstances, and motives of the crime. It praised the effectiveness of the security agencies and their rapid response, which led to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators in a short period.

The Ministry also commended the authorities’ competence in addressing attempts to undermine the security and stability of the UAE society.

