Ministry of Interior, NCEMA detail efforts made in wake of recent weather conditions

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) have issued a joint statement stressing that their field teams, in coordination with the National Guard Command and strategic partners, are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the recent weather conditions to ensure the completion of the recovery phase and the full return of normalcy in all regions across the nation.

The MoI and the NCEMA pointed out that despite the exceptional weather conditions and record rainfall witnessed by the country, emergency teams led by the MoI in coordination with NCEMA, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), and with the support of the National Guard, federal and local authorities, are continuing to exert further efforts to mitigate the effects of the recent unprecedented weather event. They highlighted in this regard the achievements of the emergency teams in responding swiftly to restore normalcy and ensure smooth traffic flow in most facilities across the Emirates, thanks to the procedures and mechanisms implemented by the field teams.

The statement provides a detailed breakdown of the response efforts undertaken by various authorities in the aftermath of the recent weather event as follows:

-Response Agencies: A total of 97 entities from the Ministry of Interior, police departments, and local municipalities participated in the response efforts.

-Human Resources: Over 17,003 personnel from the Ministry of Interior; 15,320 personnel from local departments across the nation; and 558 volunteers from various authorities, including the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, while 161 private sector entities were involved in the response operations.

-Equipment and Vehicles: Approximately 5,000 vehicles and machinery were deployed to address the weather event's repercussions.

-Emergency Calls: MoI Operations Centres and call centres received a total of 207,691 calls from the public; working hours amounted to over 168 hours.

-Evacuations and Sheltering: Evacuation and sheltering operations were conducted in coordination with relevant authorities, with nearly 1,828 individuals evacuated and accommodated.

-Medical Assistance: Medical teams were formed to monitor the elderly and people with disabilities, and mobile clinics were deployed to ensure community safety, particularly in areas experiencing heavy rainfall.

-National Ambulance Service: The National Ambulance Service responded to 1,426 calls during the low-pressure system.

-National Search and Rescue Centre: The National Search and Rescue Centre received 635 calls during the same period, conducting 14 air sorties and rescuing 139 individuals.

-Emirates Red Crescent: The Emirates Red Crescent distributed approximately 3,860 food parcels, provided medicines and basic healthcare supplies, and ensured daily meals for those in need.

-Ministry of Climate Change and Environment: The ministry emphasised the UAE's commitment to addressing climate change and its impacts, highlighting ongoing efforts to develop solutions in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

-Rainfall Patterns: The Ministry pointed out that the country suffers from water scarcity and rare rainfall, but what happened a few days ago indicates that the unprecedented rainfall is a major change in the weather patterns that the UAE is accustomed to, explaining that every year the country witnesses rainfall to varying degrees, but not to the extent of the recent rates, which indicates that climate changes are increasing, especially in this aspect.

-Aviation Operations: Despite the weather event's impact on air travel, the General Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that all UAE airports have resumed normal operations.

-Airport Response: Airports effectively managed the situation in coordination with response teams, airlines, and airport service partners. They implemented measures such as diverting and rescheduling flights to ensure passenger safety and timely arrivals.

In conclusion, the MoI and NCEMA expressed gratitude to local emergency management teams, strategic partners, community members, and volunteers for their tireless efforts in restoring normalcy and contributing to the UAE's overall recovery from the weather event's impacts.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.