Ministry of Justice: Complete Elimination of Travel Ban Lifting Service Bureaucracy

The Ministry of Justice announced the introduction of a new package of improvements aimed at speeding up the services offered to various segments of the public. These improvements include the complete elimination of bureaucracy in the "lifting of travel bans" service provided through the Federal Public Prosecution.

The ministry explained today that the most notable improvements in the services of the Federal Public Prosecution under the "Zero Government Bureaucracy" program, which have been implemented with a mechanism that achieved a "zero bureaucracy" rate of 100%, have contributed to reducing the time needed to cancel legal procedures related to travel bans from one working day to just minutes.

This step is part of a new initiative to accelerate the support of the "zero bureaucracy" program in accordance with the directives of the federal government, as it is a top priority within the Ministry of Justice's strategic plan for this year. The plan aims to develop the judicial system, enhance its role, improve judicial efficiency, ease public access to justice, and strengthen the country's global competitiveness.

The Ministry of Justice stated on its "X" platform that the new updates to the "lifting of travel bans" service will play an important role in simplifying and reducing government procedures and eliminating unnecessary requirements. This marks a new phase in governmental work in the UAE.

The ministry clarified that the "lifting of travel bans" service has been transformed into a proactive service without the need for customers to request it. The number of procedures required to provide the service has been reduced from 9 to zero, thus speeding up the completion of transactions and eliminating all legal procedures for the customer.

The new mechanism has reduced the number of required attachments for providing the service from one attachment, which was the termination of the lawsuit or the legal reason for issuing the travel ban order, to "zero" attachments. Moreover, the time required to process service requests has been reduced from one working day to just a few minutes, achieving a 100% zero bureaucracy rate. This will positively impact the ministry's efforts to improve the quality of life in the community and support the sustainable national economic development journey.

Source: Al Bayan NewsPaper

