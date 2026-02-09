Mohamed bin Zayed Meets President of Burundi

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the Burundian President and congratulated him on the occasion of Burundi’s Unity Day, marked on 5 February. His Highness conveyed his best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Burundi and its people.

The meeting discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the economic, investment, and renewable energy sectors, as well as other priority areas of mutual interest. The two sides reaffirmed their continued commitment to strengthening cooperation in a manner that serves their mutual interests and delivers tangible benefits to their peoples.

His Highness and the President of Burundi also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest. They stressed the importance of supporting regional and global peace and stability, given their role in advancing sustainable development and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; along with a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.