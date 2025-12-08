Mohamed bin Zayed Meets President of Seychelles

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with His Excellency Dr Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles.

His Highness welcomed President Herminie and renewed his congratulations on assuming office, wishing him every success in leading Seychelles towards continued progress and prosperity.

President Herminie, in turn, congratulated His Highness on the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, wishing the country continued prosperity. He expressed his keenness to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

During the meeting, His Highness and President Herminie discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation, particularly related to the economy, trade, renewable energy, sustainability, education, government modernisation, and other fields that support the shared development goals of both nations.

President Herminie also thanked His Highness for the UAE’s continued development support for Seychelles, noting the important role it plays in advancing his country’s efforts to achieve sustainable development for its people.