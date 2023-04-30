Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Mohammed bin Rashid in Dubai

- Their Highnesses discuss key national issues including efforts to enhance development and meet the aspirations of citizens

- Their Highnesses express their pride in the UAE’s remarkable achievements, including the recent strides made by the country’s space sector

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The meeting was held in Al Marmoom in Dubai.

Their Highnesses discussed key national issues including efforts to enhance development, meet the aspirations of citizens and further raise the country’s ranking on international indices. UAE Vice President His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the meeting.

Their Highnesses expressed their pride in the UAE’s remarkable achievements, including the recent strides made by the space sector, and discussed plans to raise the country’s contributions to space exploration.

The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Excellency Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Court, and a number of Sheikhs and dignitaries.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.