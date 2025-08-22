Mohammed Al Sharqi and Education Minister review readiness for new school year

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, today received Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, at the Ajman Ruler’s Court.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad was briefed on the Ministry’s preparations for the beginning of the 2025–2026 academic year.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the pivotal role of education in building societies and advancing sustainable development, stressing the importance of adopting best educational practices and updating curricula to preserve national values and support the country’s comprehensive development goals.

He also underscored the Fujairah Government’s commitment, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to strengthening the education sector across the emirate’s institutions by providing the necessary resources to improve outcomes in line with the UAE’s sustainable vision.

The discussions reviewed the Ministry’s latest initiatives and priorities for the new academic year, particularly in promoting national identity and the Arabic language.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Fujairah’s support for the UAE’s educational vision and its partnership with the Ministry of Education to achieve higher levels of quality and competitiveness.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the Ministry’s efforts in pursuing continuous development of the educational process and wished success to the Ministry, teaching staff, and students in the coming year.

Al Amiri expressed her appreciation to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his keen interest in the education sector and his support in enhancing its quality and outcomes.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Hamza Al Qassim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education.